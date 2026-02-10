Ben Ogden won silver in the men's cross-country skiing sprint Tuesday at the Milan Cortina Olympics. He became just the second U.S. man to win an Olympic cross-country skiing medal and the first in 50 years. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Ben Ogden ends United States' 50-year medal drought in cross-country with silver in sprint
