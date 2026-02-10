Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ben Ogden ends United States' 50-year medal drought in cross-country with silver in sprint

Alex Slitz/Getty Images
Alex Slitz/Getty Images
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway and Ben Ogden of United States compete in the men's sprint classic semifinals at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games on Feb. 10.
Ben Ogden won silver in the men's cross-country skiing sprint Tuesday at the Milan Cortina Olympics. He became just the second U.S. man to win an Olympic cross-country skiing medal and the first in 50 years. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

