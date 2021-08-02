Camacho-Quinn conquers USA's Harrison for 100m hurdles gold

After an Olympic-record semifinal, South Carolina-born Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico demolished the women's 100m hurdles final Monday morning in Japan to deliver her nation just its second track and field medal in Games history.

The 24-year-old clocked 12.37 to defeat fellow ex-Kentucky Wildcat Keni Harrison of the U.S., who matched her result from the last world championships with silver. Harrison remains the high hurdles' world record-holder at 12.20, a mark she set five years ago, weeks after missing out on a 2016 U.S. Olympic team spot.

Entering Tokyo Camacho-Quinn held the world lead, a 12.32 from April, and next two best times of the year. She was the top qualifier out of the first round, winning heat five in 12.41, and in the third semifinal shattered Australian Sally Pearson's 12.35 Olympic record from the 2012 London Games in 12.26, moving her to joint-fourth fastest all-time.

Harrison won heat two of the prelims in 12.74, following it up with a second-place finish in section two of the semis in 12.51.

Jamaica's Megan Tapper took bronze.

