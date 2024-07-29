Watch Now
China bests Tom Daley, Great Britain on the way to gold in men's synchro platform

Lian Junjie and Yang Hao perform a dive in the men's synchronized 10m platform finals during the Paris Olympics.
China's Lian Junjie and Yang Hao win gold in the men's synchro platform finals, besting Great Britain's Tom Daley and Noah Williams by more than 25 points. Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray won bronze. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

