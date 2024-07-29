China's Lian Junjie and Yang Hao win gold in the men's synchro platform finals, besting Great Britain's Tom Daley and Noah Williams by more than 25 points. Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray won bronze. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
China bests Tom Daley, Great Britain on the way to gold in men's synchro platform
Posted at
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.