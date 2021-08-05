China headed for big canoe/kayak semifinals in four events

Heats and QFs in men's and women's kayak four 500m, men's canoe single 1000m and women's canoe double 500m from the Sea Forest Waterway at the Tokyo Olympics.

Quarterfinals

Women's C-2 500m Sprint

RESULTS

China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya qualified for the semifinals in their heat after finishing with an Olympic record 1:57.870; they'll be joined in that event by Germans Lisa Jahn and Sophie Koch, who finished second.

Six other pairs across two quarterfinal races are set for the semis, though none broke the two-minute barrier. The Canadian duo of Katharine Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe -- the latter of whom won silver in the C-1 200m -- finished fastest of those qualifiers, with 2:02.259.

Men's C-1 1000m Sprint

RESULTS

The semifinals are set, and it looks like China's Zheng Pengfei is the man to beat, having scored the fastest qualifying quarterfinal time with 4:05.502. That's more than half a second faster than Ukraine's Pavlo Altukhov, another of the six quarterfinalists to advance.

Zheng previously won Tokyo silver in the C-2 1000m.

Women's K-4 500m Sprint

RESULTS

Six teams are headed to the women's K-4 500m semifinals: Belarus (1:35.534), China (1:36.379), Ukraine (1:36.948), France (1:37.138), Australia (1:37.601) and Denmark (1:37.682).

Men's K-4 500m Sprint

RESULTS

Spain hit an Olympic best with 1:21.658 in their heat, catapulting them to the semifinals.

Six other countries are headed to the semis. Ranked by finish times, they are: Hungary (1:23.727), Belarus (1:23.848), China (1:24.036), Portugal (1:24.325), Canada (1:24.979), and the ROC (1:25.564).