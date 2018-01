KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been charged in the fatal shooting of an Independence man in what appears to be a drug deal gone wrong.

David K. Racy III, 25, of Kansas City, Missouri and Valincia R. Alexander, 24, of Independence both face second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

Steven L. Ragsdale, Jr., 20, was shot and killed outside of his apartment in the 300 block of N. Leslie Ave. on Dec. 30, 2017.

According to court records, Alexander reached out to Racy over social media to buy marijuana. She said that she and Ragsdale intended to steal some of Racy's marijuana. When Racy came to the residence, Alexander handed him a fake $100 bill, grabbed a bag of marijuana and ran.

Someone fired shots and Ragsdale was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond for each defendant.