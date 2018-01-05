3 people shot at Lee's Summit apartment building

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Three people are injured after a shooting at Lee's Summit apartment building Thursday night.

Lee's Summit police say gunshots were reported at around 8 p.m. Thursday at Pheasant Run Apartments on the 1100 block of NE Independence Avenue. The victims were inside a second-floor apartment when police arrived.

Two of the victims were seriously injured. The third victim's injuries were not life-threatening. All of the victims are men.

Officials are still putting together suspect information and trying to determine what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.