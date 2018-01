KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 60th Street and Blue Hills Road Monday evening.

KCPD Spokeswoman Kari Thompson said officers attempted to perform a car check at Citadel Apartments but the driver got out and ran. Officers chased the man on foot. Thompson said the man then pulled a gun and one of the officers shot him

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.