FBI looking for man who robbed KCMO bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is looking for the suspect in a robbery at a Kansas City, Missouri bank.

According to a release, the robbery occurred at about 2:23 p.m. Monday at the Citizens Bank and Trust at 8405 N. Oak Trafficway. The man allegedly gave a teller a note demanding money and made a verbal demand. He did not display a weapon and no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a tan, white male, about 35 years old, 6'4" with a medium build. He was wearing a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash north on North Oak in a dark gray four-door Mazda with silver hubcaps and silver vent decals on the front passenger quarter panel. No plates were on the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.