KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man has pleaded guilty to the fatal 2015 shooting of a 20-year-old man.

Davonte Gordon, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Gordon was charged with killing Kameron Gay. Gay was found with a gunshot wound on Sept. 16, 2015 in Peace Park, near Armour and Harrison. He later died of his injuries.

Gordon was sentenced to 15 years and 3 years on the convictions. The sentences will run concurrently.