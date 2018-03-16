Man charged with shooting girlfriend with 4 children inside home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face while her four young children were inside the home.

Mervin M. McNeal, 34, is charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Early Thursday morning, police responded to Truman Medical Center, where they were advised a woman had arrived with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police later found her children unharmed in a home. The children are 11, 9, 7 and 1 years-old.

According to court records, the victim's three oldest children told investigators that the victim and McNeal were arguing inside the home. The children were in a different room and heard a loud "pop." They said they came out to investigate and found their mother injured, being yelled at and dragged across the room by McNeal.

McNeal allegedly told investigators the victim shot herself but later said he shot her by accident. McNeal said he then threw the rifle in his neighbor's backyard and drove the victim to E. 25th and Troost, where he got out of the car. He said the victim then drove herself the rest of the way to the hospital.

Police recovered the gun and found a live round in the chamber but it was missing the magazine.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond.