INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man was shot in Independence early Thursday morning.

Independence police officers were sent to a residence in the 1400 block of N. Osage Street around 3 a.m. on a shooting stemming from a disturbance inside a home.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene, and another person was taken into custody.

Independence police said they are not looking for additional people at this time.

The identity of the victim will be released after family members have been notified.

