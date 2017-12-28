Cloudy
HI: 27°
LO: 18°
YORK, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Police cordon tape seals off a street where police are searching a home at one of three locations in York as three people were arrested today in connection with the disappearance of missing chef Claudia Lawrence on April 22, 2015 in York, England. The new searches come in the wake of three arrests today in connection with the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence who was last seen leaving work at the University of York's Goodricke College on 18 March 2009. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man was shot in Independence early Thursday morning.
Independence police officers were sent to a residence in the 1400 block of N. Osage Street around 3 a.m. on a shooting stemming from a disturbance inside a home.
A man was pronounced dead on the scene, and another person was taken into custody.
Independence police said they are not looking for additional people at this time.
The identity of the victim will be released after family members have been notified.
---