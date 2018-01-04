Man shot in truck near 10th and Ivandale in KCK

41 Action News Staff
5:51 AM, Jan 4, 2018
Officers are investigating a deadly shooting near 10th Street and Ivandale Street Thursday morning. Police say a man was shot in a truck and later died at a hospital.

A man in his 50s was shot and killed at 10th and Ivandale in Kansas City, Kansas on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

Charlie Keegan - 41 Action News
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers are investigating a deadly shooting near 10th Street and Ivandale Street Thursday morning. 

Tom Tomasic with KCKPD said a witness heard gunshots around 3:50 a.m. and saw a pickup truck stall in the middle of 10th Street. The driver, a man in his 50s, had been shot. He later died at a hospital. 

KCK police believe the shooting happened just south of Ivandale; they will canvas the area. 

Tomasic said KCKPD believes this was an isolated incident, but police haven't made any arrests. 

The homicide scene is near Whittier Elementary. Tomasic said police hope to have the scene cleared in time for the start of the school day. 

