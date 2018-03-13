Missouri principal charged for stealing drugs at school

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – A rural north-central Missouri principal is behind bars after allegedly stealing prescription medication from the school’s medicine locker.

The Livingston County, Mo. Sheriff’s office says they arrested Christopher Scott Calhoun Friday on two counts of felony stealing.

A release by the sheriff’s office said investigators had been looking into a reported theft of Percocet and Adderall from a locked medicine cabinet at Southwest School, where Calhoun was principal.

The Southwest Livingston Co. R-1 School District released a statement late Friday saying they were fully cooperating in the investigation and that Calhoun is on leave.

"We want to assure you that at no time was the safety and security of the district's students at risk," the statement said. "The allegations in this matter do not involve harm to any district students."

A school nurse noticed the medications had been stolen and Calhoun, 44, was arrested.

Calhoun appeared before a judge Monday in Livingston County District Court. An attorney representing Calhoun says his client plans to plead not guilty. He'll next appear in court on March 28.

After the court hearing, Calhoun was transported back to the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

