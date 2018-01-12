NKC officer injured in 'skirmish' with suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A North Kansas City police officer was injured when pursuing a suspect on Thursday.

Officials said the officer suffered a head injury when pursuing a suspect. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers went to the area on a criminal threat call and a brief foot chase began near 1601 NE Red Bud Ln. There was allegedly a brief skirmish between the suspect and the officer during which the two exchanged gunfire.

It's not clear if the officer's injury was caused by gunfire.

The suspect was not injured.

---

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.