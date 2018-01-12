NKC officer injured in 'skirmish' with suspect

5:13 PM, Jan 11, 2018
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A North Kansas City police officer was injured when pursuing a suspect on Thursday.

Officials said the officer suffered a head injury when pursuing a suspect. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers went to the area on a criminal threat call and a brief foot chase began near 1601 NE Red Bud Ln. There was allegedly a brief skirmish between the suspect and the officer during which the two exchanged gunfire.

It's not clear if the officer's injury was caused by gunfire.

The suspect was not injured.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

