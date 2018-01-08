Person stabbed in Harrisonville robbery

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- Harrisonville, Missouri Police are working to locate a man wanted in a robbery and stabbing at a local business.

Police say the suspect robbed a victim Monday morning at the Advance Auto Parts store in the 600 block of S. Commercial Street.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s money before stabbing the victim. The victim’s injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Police have deployed a K-9 and have a half-dozen officers in the area searching for the suspect.

The search prompted a brief soft lockdown at Harrisonville Schools. That lockdown was lifted at 11:15 a.m.

