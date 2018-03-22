Police arrest home invasion suspect following chase

41 Action News Staff
10:59 AM, Mar 22, 2018

Police have a man in custody after he leading police on a chase after a home burglary. Photo by SKYTRACKER.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Police have a man in custody after he leading police on a chase after a home burglary.

Authorities tell 41 Action News a homeowner in Peculiar, Mo. arrived home Thursday morning to find a suspect inside his home.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown car. Police eventually picked up the suspect in Peculiar and initiated a chase that traveled across several cities.

The suspect was eventually apprehended after his SUV became stuck in a muddy ditch near Hook Road and Pryor Road.

No injuries were reported.
 

