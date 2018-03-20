Rush hour police chase crosses state line

41 Action News Staff
5:37 PM, Mar 20, 2018
19 mins ago

Police chased a robbery suspect through Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas Tuesday. A law enforcement officer rammed the suspect's car to end the chase, causing it to spin and crash into a guard rail.

A rush hour police chase across state lines has ended in Kansas City, Kan. with the arrest of the suspect. Photo by SKYTRACKER.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A rush hour police chase across state lines has ended in Kansas City, Kan. with the arrest of the suspect.

Kansas City, Mo. Police first spotted the suspect – believed to be a suspect in a possible robbery – near 31st and Benton.

After police gave chase, the suspect got on westbound Interstate 70 into Kansas City, Kan.

Weaving in and out of traffic at speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour, the suspect, driving a blue Ford Taurus, drove around Kansas City, Kan. neighborhoods.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper formed a maneuver geared toward making the driver lose control. The car slid of the side of the road near Kansas Highway 32 and 78th Street. He was taken into custody a short time later.
 

