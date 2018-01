KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old woman Wednesday evening.

Police say the shooting occurred near 63rd and Cottonwood.

There is no word yet on the victim's condition.

Shawnee police said on Twitter Wednesday evening that there will be a large police presence while the investigation is conducted and asked people to stay out of the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.