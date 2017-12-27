U.S. Marshals, KCK Police make arrest in Friday operation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A joint operation Friday by the U.S. Marshals and Kansas City, Kan. Police took one person into custody and several others questioned, along with a trove of guns, cash and drugs off the streets.



Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted late Friday that his officers assisted the US Marshal’s Service in an operation that started around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of S. 74th Street.

Agents surrounded a trailer at the River Oaks Mobile Home Park. Resident Billie Roebuck was not surprised.



"I got a phone call from a neighbor that said 'Hey, there is someone with a rifle at my back door. What do you see next door?'" Roebuck recalled.



By the time the operation ended, the Marshals and police took eight people into custody. One person was arrested. Seven others were questioned and released.

In addition to the arrest, agents seized 22 firearms, $31,000 in cash, 41 grams of heroin, more than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 246 grams of cocaine, 2,000 grams of marijuana, 40 THC chewables and several prescription pills.



Roebuck said the neighbor had lived there for only three months.



Agents originally went to the neighborhood based on a tip to look for a suspect wanted on several felony warrants. When police surrounded the house, four people initially came out. Four more people eventually surrendered by the time the operation was complete.



Other neighbors say police regularly patrol the neighborhood.



"They're here all the time, driving through making sure everything is safe. People are in good shape. They're always friendly," said Ed Alwine.

But the bust has Roebuck looking for a new place to live.

"We've kind of been trying to move out of the area anyway," said Roebuck.

The marshal's office expects the district attorney to file charges before Monday.

