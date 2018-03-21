Uncle takes justice into own hands, shoots relative

GARDEN CITY, Mo. – A Cass County, Missouri, man is behind bars after being charged for shooting a relative Tuesday.

Gilbert D. Linder, 54, faces three felony charges in connection to the incident on his property outside of Garden City, Missouri.

Court documents allege Linder was involved in a dispute with a nephew and the nephew’s wife mid-Tuesday morning.

In a police interview, the wife said she and her husband were on the property looking at old cars Linder had said they could look at when Linder approached them, asking them to get out of their car.

When the nephew and wife complied, Linder allegedly shot the nephew in the leg and told the nephew’s wife to help the nephew walk away from the scene. During the incident, Linder allegedly assaulted the wife.

Eventually, the nephew scrambled to the car and drove off, with Linder in pursuit, according to the nephew’s wife.

Other witness accounts indicate the two cars drove along the roadway until Linder eventually caught up to the nephew and shot him a second time, this time in the neck.

When police and deputies arrived on the scene, they located Linder and asked him where his nephew was.

“He’s in the car. I shot him,” Linder told police.

The nephew was transported to a Kansas City area hospital with serious injuries.

Linder remains in the Cass County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

