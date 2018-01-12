WATCH: Confrontation between officers, shouting man outside Richard Bolling Federal Building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City, Kansas man has been convicted at trial on several charges following a confrontation with law enforcement officers at the Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City, Missouri.

James E. Everett, Jr., 31, was found guilty Tuesday of threatening a federal officer, forcibly resisting a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Surveillance video obtained by 41 Action News shows the incident from which the conviction stems. Watch it in the media player above.

According to the United State Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Everett went to the federal building on the morning of March 10, 2016, and parked in an emergency vehicle-only parking spot. When he got to the lobby entrance, he began yelling and demanding to speak to a federal judge.

Four Federal Protective Service officers came out. During the encounter, the U.S. Attorney said Everett threatened officers, saying he was going to “blow [their] brains out.”

The officers tried to arrest him, but he fought with them as they tried to handcuff him.

It took all four of those officers, plus two more from KCPD, to restrain Everett.

In the video, you can see the federal officers struggle with Everett, eventually getting him on the ground, when the KCPD officers come to their aid and the six of them are able to get handcuffs on.

During the arrest, Everett tried to bite one of the federal officers and spit on another. Three of the federal officers had to get medical treatment.

Officers identified which car was Everett’s and a police officer found a loaded pistol underneath the driver’s seat.

Since Everett has a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery and aggravated arson, it is illegal for him to own a firearm and ammunition.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Everett could face a maximum sentence of 24 years in federal prison without parole.

His sentencing will ultimately come down to sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors after an investigation is completed by the United States Probation Office.

The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning with a guilty verdict.

