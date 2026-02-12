After seven ends of play during the U.S. men's curling team's game against Switzerland, the Americans subbed in alternate Rich Ruohonen. The moment he stepped onto the ice, he became the oldest American to compete in a Winter Olympics medal event. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Curler Rich Ruohonen becomes oldest U.S. Olympian to compete in Winter Games
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.