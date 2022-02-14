LIVE UPDATES: Recaps, results, news from busy Day 10 of Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Snowboarding medals are awarded in men's and women's big air, Kelly Sildaru and Eileen Gu battle in the women's freeski slopestyle final, and Mikaela Shiffrin and Sofia Goggia race the women's downhill on Day 11 of the Winter Olympics. Plus, the women's singles event for figure skating gets underway with the short program. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...