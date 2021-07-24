Dalhausser and Lucena drop beach volleyball opener

The first day of beach volleyball in the 2020 Olympics was unkind to a pair of 41-year-old Americans.

Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena took an early lead against the Netherlands' Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen but couldn't keep up the pace, losing 21-17, 21-18.

Brouwer and Meeuwsen won bronze five years ago in Rio. Dalhausser and Lucena reached the quarterfinals that year and in the 2017 and 2019 world championships. In the 2000s, Dalhausser and Todd Rogers won the 2008 Olympic gold medal and the 2007 World Championship.

Brazilian player Alison, who won gold with Bruno at home in 2016, won his opener with new partner Alvaro.

In women's play, top-ranked Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan easily won their first match.