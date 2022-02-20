Day 16: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

TEAM USA MEDAL RACE UPDATE 02/20/2022

The Americans finished the 2022 Winter Olympics with 24 medals, behind Norway, ROC, Germany, and Canada. All but ROC finished above the U.S. in PyeongChang.

Team USA slipped one spot from its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29).

The final notes from the final table:

USA ’s final medal of these Games came in cross-country skiing 's women’s 30km thanks to Jessie Diggins' silver. She also won bronze in the women’s individual sprint and is the first American to win two cross-country skiing medals at one Winter Games.

Of the 21 medals won by Team USA in non-mixed events, 13 were won by women, eight were won by men

China (CHN): Host China had their best Winter Games – medal count remains at 15: 9 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze. China’s previous best total was 11 in both 2010 and 2006

Norway (NOR): In winning two additional medals, Norway finished atop the medal chart for total medals won and most golds at these Games - 37 (16 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze), Norway’s best Games was PyeongChang 2018 where they won 39 medals (14 gold, 14 silver, 11 bronze)

Germany (GER): Germany finished these Games with 16 of 30 medals in the sliding events – nine of 10 gold medals. Their total medal count is 27: 12 gold, 10 silver, 5 bronze.

Great Britain (GBR): Great Britain won their only gold medal at these Games in women’s curling. Their only other medal was silver in men’s curling.

ROC: The 32 medals won by athletes representing the Russian Olympic Committee are the most medals ever won by Russian athletes in one Winter Games regardless of the NOC designation (URS, EUN, RUS, OAR) (Note: Team Figure Skating medals are provisional – ROC gold)

Finland (FIN): With its gold medal in men’s hockey, Finland won its first gold medal in Olympic hockey - men’s or women’s. With eight medals, Finland had their best Games since 2006 when they won nine medals.

Team USA's medal-best standard is 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

FINAL WINTER OLYMPICS MEDAL COUNT 02/20/2022

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Standings After Day 16 - Top Ten Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 16 8 12 37 ROC 6 12 14 32 Germany 12 10 5 27 Canada 4 8 14 26 Team USA 8 10 7 25 Sweden 8 5 5 18 Austria 7 7 4 18 Japan 3 6 9 18 Netherlands 8 5 4 17 Italy 2 7 8 17

