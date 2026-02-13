Family ties run deep as the U.S. men's hockey team faces Denmark
Prev
Next
RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images
RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images
U.S. men's hockey player Brock Nelson celebrates his goal with teammate Jack Hughes during the Group A match with Latvia at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 12, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
Posted
and last updated
It's been a family affair so far for the U.S. men's hockey team at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics and they'll lean on those bonds as they face Denmark on Saturday.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.