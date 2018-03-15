Fire damages home in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A fire severely damaged a two-story home Wednesday night in Overland Park while the family was away.

Around 10:30 p.m., firefighters from Overland Park and Leawood responded to a home near 157th and Windsor. They said they could see the fire from several blocks away, according to a news release from the Overland Park Fire Department.

Initially the fire department believed the occupants of the home weren't home at the time of the blaze. However, investigators learned later two people were inside the house and were able to escape thanks to smoke alarms.

Because of the amount of fire and the chance of a collapse, firefighters stayed outside. Crews from Olathe also responded when a second alarm was called.

Firefighters controlled the fire around midnight.

Investigators believe a charcoal grill used earlier in the evening caught fire on a wooden deck outside the home and spread to the rest of the house.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

___