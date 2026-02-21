Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

With four Olympic medals, Kaori Sakamoto doesn't need gold to cement her legacy

With four Olympic medals, Kaori Sakamoto doesn't need gold to cement her legacy
Getty
Getty
Japan's Kaori Sakamoto is a three-time world champion and three-time Olympic silver medalist.
With four Olympic medals, Kaori Sakamoto doesn't need gold to cement her legacy
Posted
and last updated

Ahead of the Milan Cortina Games Japan's Kaori Sakamoto was the favorite for women's figure skating gold. She took home silver, but not before bookending a career that has left her one of the most respected in the sport. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us