Ahead of the Milan Cortina Games Japan's Kaori Sakamoto was the favorite for women's figure skating gold. She took home silver, but not before bookending a career that has left her one of the most respected in the sport. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
With four Olympic medals, Kaori Sakamoto doesn't need gold to cement her legacy
