Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Freeski slopestyle events rescheduled due to snowfall-caused postponement

items.[0].image.alt
AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
A crew member clears snow from the course ahead of the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H &amp; S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 13, 2022. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Freeski slopestyle events rescheduled due to snowfall-caused postponement
Posted at 8:04 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 02:07:05-05

Heavy snowfall and poor visibility postponed Sunday's qualifying round in women's freeski slopestyle, triggering a cascade of adjustments to the discipline's schedule.

Originally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time (9 p.m. Saturday ET), the women's qualifying start time was initially delayed and pushed forward to noon local time (11 p.m. Saturday ET).

About an hour later, officials made the call to postpone the event for the day and subsequently update start times for the other slopestyle events.

The following changes were made. Essentially, all four events were pushed forward 24 hours.

  • Women's Slopestyle Qualifying
    Sun 2/13 10a (Sat 2/12 9pET) →
    Mon 2/14 10a (Sun 2/13 9pET)
  • Women's Slopestyle Final
    Mon 2/14 9:30a (Sun 2/13 8:30pET) →
    Tue 2/15 9:30a (Mon 2/14 8:30pET)
  • Men's Slopestyle Qualifying
    Mon 2/14 12:30p (Sun 2/13 11:30pET) →
    Tue 2/15 12:30p (Mon 2/14 11:30pET)
  • Men's Slopestyle Final
    Tue 2/15 9:30a (Mon 2/14 8:30pET) →
    Wed 2/16 9:30a (Tue 2/15 8:30pET)

Big air gold medalist Eileen Gu of China is looking to add title No. 2 of the 2022 Winter Games in slopestyle, with halfpipe still to come.

The four Americans competing in slopestyle are Maggie Voisin, Darian Stevens, Marin Hamill and Caroline Claire.

SEE MORE: How to watch Freestyle Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

SEE MORE: Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo