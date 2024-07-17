Gabriel Medina: Meet the athlete

Brazilian surfing star Gabriel Medina was born to surf.

Growing up near the water, Medina started surfing at a young age, and at every level of competition, he has proven his greatness. From winning competitions at 11 years old to securing three world titles, there is very little that he has not accomplished.

A personal break from surfing between 2021 and 2022 for mental health reasons has seen Medina come back to the sport with a renewed determination to win, which he will carry with him to the Paris Olympics this summer.

Learn more about Medina as he looks to win his first Olympic medal this summer.

Athlete bio:

How old is Gabriel Medina?

Gabriel Medina is 30 years old and was born on December 22, 1993.

How tall is Gabriel Medina?

Gabriel Medina is 5-foot-11 (180cm).

Where is Gabriel Medina from?

Gabriel Medina is from Maresias, Brazil, a small beach-side town located several hours east of the country’s largest city, Sao Paulo.

When did Gabriel Medina start surfing?

Gabriel Medina start surfing when he was 8 years old. After his parents got divorced, he was introduced to surfing by his stepfather Charlao, who was an amateur surfer himself. Charlao encouraged Medina to begin surfing, kickstarting his interest in the sport.

Where did Gabriel Medina practice surfing?

Gabriel Medina learned to surf in his costal hometown of Maresias.

Does Gabriel Medina have any siblings?

Gabriel Medina has two siblings. He has a brother named Felipe and a younger sister named Sophia. Like Medina, Sophia is a talented surfer, and has already impressed the surfing world with her fledging career.

What type of rider is Gabriel Medina?

Gabriel Medina is a goofy-footed rider, meaning he rides with his right foot at the front of the board and his left foot in back.

What are some fun facts about Gabriel Medina?

Gabriel Medina lists a handful of athletes as his inspirations. Among them are surfing legends Mick Fanning and Kelly Slater, along with Brazilian Formula One racing legend Ayrton Senna.

His favorite waves are Restaurants in Fiji and Macaronis in the Mentawai Islands

Between 2021 and 2022, Gabriel Medina took a break from surfing to focus on his mental health. He has been open about his battle with depression and has shared that the break allowed him to return to the sport with a renewed determination.

SEE MORE: Gabriel Medina, Sally Fitzgibbons win World Surfing Games

Career highlights:

When did Gabriel Medina start surfing competitively?

Gabriel Medina started competing at 11 years old, opening with a win at the Rip Curl Grom Search. He continued to impress at the amateur, regional and national levels before making the move to the professional league.

When did Gabriel Medina begin his professional surfing career?

Gabriel Medina joined the WSL Championship Tour midway through the 2011 season. At just 17 years old, he was the youngest Brazilian surfer to become eligible for the tour, and impressed the world with two event wins in his rookie season.

How many world titles has Gabriel Medina won?

Gabriel Medina has won three world titles in his career. In 2014, he became the first Brazilian surfer to win the world championship when he claimed his first ASP World Tour (later WSL Championship Tour) title. After finishing in the top three over the next three years, he reclaimed his title in 2018 and then once again in 2021.

Has Gabriel Medina competed at the Olympics before?

Gabriel Medina made his Olympic debut in Tokyo alongside the sport of surfing. In the event's first competition, he finished fourth after falling to Japan's Kanoa Igarashi in the semifinal round.

What awards has Gabriel Medina won?

Gabriel Medina was named the 2021 ESPY Best Men’s Action Sport Athlete. It was his second time being nominated for the award, which he lost to skateboarder Nyjah Huston in 2019.

Has Gabriel Medina qualified for the Paris Olympics?

Gabriel Medina qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games, giving Brazil a third qualifying spot.

How is Gabriel Medina performing in 2024?

Gabriel Medina is having a strong return to surfing following his break in 2022. He won the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games and has recorded a trio of third-place finishes on the WSL Championship Tour. One of those third-place finishes came at the WSL stop in Tahiti, which is where the Olympic competition will be hosted.

Meet the surfers

Get to know some of the other surfers who will be vying for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

SEE MORE: Carissa Moore: Meet the athlete

SEE MORE: Caroline Marks: Meet the athlete

SEE MORE: John John Florence: Meet the athlete

SEE MORE: Surfing 101: U.S. Olympic roster and athlete news