Germans sit 1-2-3, U.S. 4th midway through two-man bobsled action
Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images
Pilot Johannes Lochner and brakeman Georg Fleischhauer (GER) start their first run of 2-man bobsled competition on Monday, Feb. 15. The No. 1-ranked sled leads the way midway through.
The U.S. is not far off of medal contention in the German-led two-man bobsled event after Day 1 of competition Monday in Italy.
