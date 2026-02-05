Guide to the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic venues

Get ready to see the world's best athletes go head-to-head in their quest for the gold at the 2026 Winter Olympic venues spread across northern Italy. From the city lights of Milan to the snowy peaks of the Dolomites, you do not want to miss Italy's beautiful landscape and rich history at the Winter Olympics. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
