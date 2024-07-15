How to watch Brody Malone at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Brody Malone's redemption arc is almost complete.

Less than a year and a half after a devastating knee injury forced Malone to relearn how to walk, the 24-year-old gymnastics star is back for his second Olympic Games. He'll be competing in all six events, including his specialty (and the apparatus on which his injury occurred): the high bar.

Here's how to watch Malone's must-see rebound performance in Paris.

Men's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27. Dates: July 27 - August 5

July 27 - August 5 Venue: Bercy Arena

Bercy Arena TV channels: NBC, E!

NBC, E! Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When will Brody Malone compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Men's gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Monday, August 5. Depending on which individual events Malone qualifies for, he could compete on the following days: Men's Qualification: Saturday, July 27

Saturday, July 27 Men's Team Final: Monday, July 29

Monday, July 29 Men's All-Around Final: Wednesday, July 31

Wednesday, July 31 Event Finals Day 1: Saturday, August 3

Saturday, August 3 Event Finals Day 2: Sunday, August 4

Sunday, August 4 Event Finals Day 3: Monday, August 5

How do I stream Brody Malone's competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Olympics: Brody Malone's Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sat, 7/27

5-7:30a Men's Qualification: Subdivision 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 7/29

11:30a-2:30p Men's Team Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 7/31

11:30a-2:15p Men's All-Around Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

9:30-10:20a Men's Floor Exercise Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

11:10a-12p Men's Pommel Horse Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

9:00-9:45a Men's Rings Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

10:35-11:25a Men's Vault Final🏅 Peacock,NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

5:45-6:35a Men's Parallel Bars Final🏅 Peacock,NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

7:30-8:20a Men's High Bar Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

You can watch every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics LIVE by subscribing to Peacock. After subscribing and logging in, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app to your phone, tablet, or connected TV device and navigate to the Olympics section.

Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app. All streams can be viewed in your web browser or on your phone, tablet or connected TV dev

How do I watch Brody Malone on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!

The full TV listings for gymnasticscan be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How can I watch replays of Brody Malone at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

If you missed any of the live action, you can catch up by watching the full event replays on theNBCOlympics.com Replays hub. The stream links above will also take you directly to the full replay of each live stream.

How many times has Brody Malone been to the Olympics?

Brody Malone made his Olympic debut in Tokyo, where he helped the United States to a fifth-place finish in the team event. Paris will be his second Olympic competition.

How many medals does Brody Malone have?

Though his résumé is missing an Olympic medal, Brody Malone is not one to overlook. Malone is a three-time U.S. national all-around champion and a 10-time NCAA champion from his time at Stanford. At the international level, Malone has two individual world medals on the high bar - a bronze in 2021 and a gold in 2022.

What happened to Brody Malone's knee?

After a bad dismount and wonky landing following his high-bar performance at the DTB Cup in Germany in March 2023, Brody Malone thought he had just dislocated his knee. A few weeks later, however, an MRI revealed he had fractured part of his tibia and torn his LCL, meniscus and PCL in his right knee, throwing his chances of an Olympic reappearance into doubt.

With 16 months to go until the start of the Paris Olympics, Malone entered an intensive recovery period, which included three reparative surgeries and more than a year of intensive rehabilitation, where he had to relearn how to walk.

