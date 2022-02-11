How to watch Kaillie Humphries at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion from Canada, switched to representing the United States in 2019 because of abuse and harassment she alleges she faced within Canadian bobsledding. Since joining Team USA, she's won three world titles: the two-woman titles in 2020 and 2021, and the inaugural women's monobob title in 2021.

Humphries looks to add to her gold medal haul in both the newly introduced monobob and two-woman disciplines at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture her speed down the serpentine Xiaohaituo Bobsled and Luge Track – also known as 'The Flying Snow Dragon' – at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Humphries' status for the 2022 Winter Olympics was in limbo as she awaited U.S. citizenship — until Dec. 2, 2021, when she finally had her citizenship ceremony in San Diego, California. She won her first race as an American citizen just two days later at the IBSF World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.

For Canada, Humphries won back-to-back bobsled golds in the two-woman at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014; she is the first woman to defend her bobsled title at the Olympics. Humphries earned bronze at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

The first two heats of women’s monobob – one of seven events added to the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the only exclusively for women – are set for Saturday, February 12th at 8:30 p.m. ET. The final two runs will take place the next evening, and are slated to follow Super Bowl LVI (56) on NBC.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every figure skating event. You can also check out a full bobsled streaming schedule here.

How to watch Kaillie Humphries at the 2022 Olympics

NBC 2022 Winter Olympics Kaillie Humphries Coverage Schedule*

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Fri, Feb 11 | 9:00 p.m. Women's Monobob

Training Heats 5,6 — | Peacock,

NBCOlympics.com Sat, Feb 12 | 8:30 p.m. Women's Monobob

Heats 1, 2 NBC, Peacock,

NBCOlympics.com Sun, Feb 13 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Women's Monobob

Heats 3, 4 NBC, Peacock,

NBCOlympics.com Fri, Feb 18 | 7:00 a.m. Two-Woman Bobsled:

Heats 1, 2 USA ** , Peacock,

NBCOlympics.com Sat, Feb 19 | 7:00 a.m. 🏅 Two-Woman Bobsled:

Heats 3, 4 USA **, Peacock,

NBCOlympics.com

* TV networks reflect live events, times may differ for broadcast replays; check full schedule for detailed information.

** Broadcast coverage slightly delayed; check full schedule for exact timing.