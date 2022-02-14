How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in the women's downhill on NBC and Peacock

The women’s Alpine skiing program at the 2022 Winter Olympics shifts into top gear Monday night with the downhill, and Mikaela Shiffrin is entered to compete for the first time in her Olympic career. NBC and Peacock have you covered for all the action.

The Favorites

Four of the six World Cup downhill races this winter have been won by Italy’s Sofia Goggia, the defending Olympic gold medalist. She is entered into the event and would be the overwhelming if not for a brutal crash she suffered just three weeks ago, badly injuring her knee.

Goggia has worked tirelessly since the crash to regain her fitness enough to compete in the Olympic downhill, and while she admits she’s not anywhere near 100%, she’s not counting herself out just yet.

“We will see… but slow I am not,” she said after Friday’s training session.

Goggia then clocked the fourth-fastest time in the final training session ahead of the event, signaling she may yet factor into the podium race.

Lara Gut-Behrami, the super-G gold medalist at these games, and Ester Ledecka, the super-G gold medalist four years ago, are among those who will look to capitalize on Goggia being at less that full strength.

The Americans

Team USA’s best chance for a medal in the downhill was due to be Breezy Johnson, the No. 2-ranked downhiller in the world, until she too suffered a crash in late January and had to withdraw from the Games.

Shiffrin, even in her current form having struggled thus far in Beijing, must be considered at worst an outside medal contender any time she enters a ski race. However, downhill is her least-accomplished discipline.

First-time Olympians Alix Wilkinson and Keely Cashman, as well as two-time Olympian Jacqueline Wiles, are also entered into the event representing the U.S. Wiles finished 26th in downhill in 2014.

What time will the women's downhill start?

The women's downhill is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET (11 a.m. in Beijing).

The full Alpine skiing schedule at the 2022 Winter Olympics can be found HERE.

How to watch the women's downhill on TV

The women's downhill will feature prominently in NBC’s Primetime Coverage Monday evening, starting with the first skier down at 10 p.m. ET.

