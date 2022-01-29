How to watch Shaun White at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

U.S. snowboarder Shaun White attempts to acquire a fourth halfpipe gold in his fifth Games appearance at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

At age 35, the Carlsbad, California, native will become his event's oldest-ever Olympic competitor. Four years ago in PyeongChang, White threw down back-to-back double cork 1440s in his final run to become the first U.S. man to win the same individual event at three Winter Games — redemption for a fourth-place Sochi finish and Team USA's 100th winter gold.

White took more than three years off from competition following his victory in South Korea. He finally dropped back into the pipe last March for the Aspen Grand Prix and finished fourth, then struggled early this season placing eighth at the Copper Grand Prix and seventh at Dew Tour, after which he told TODAY that the 2022 Olympics would likely be his "last run."

Entering the new year, White contracted COVID-19 and subsequently dropped out of the Mammoth Grand Prix, the final U.S. Olympic qualifying event of this cycle's selection period. Vying for a coaches' selection pick, White flew to Switzerland's Laax Open and landed his first podium finish since the 2018 Games in third.

Halfpipe progression and talent is as fierce as it's ever been. Japan's Ayumu Hirano, Yuto Totsuka and Ruka Hirano – no relation to Ayumu – not only have a solid chance to sweep the podium but have all landed the sport's biggest trick this season: the triple cork. Ayumu Hirano, the 2014 and 2018 silver medalist, became the first rider to land a triple in competition at December's Dew Tour, while Totsuka and Ruka Hirano landed theirs during October training. The trio has dominated this season: Ayumu Hirano won January's Mammoth Grand Prix and Laax Open; Totsuka topped last season's Aspen Grand Prix and December's Dew Tour; and Ruka Hirano took first at December's Copper Grand Prix. Add in Aussie Scotty James, fresh off winning a fourth X Games title after spending much of the season in secrecy, and White has a tall order to fill. But if there's anyone who should never be counted out of a contest, it's him.

White won back-to-back golds at his first two Games in Torino and Vancouver before claiming a third in PyeongChang. If he pulls off a fourth, conditional to results in snowboard cross, he could become snowboarding's oldest Olympic champion. Additionally, any medal could make him the sport's most decorated with four, a title also dependent on others' performances.

