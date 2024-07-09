How to watch Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics

At 27-years-old, Simone Biles is not only regarded as the best gymnast of all time, but one of the best athletes of all time.

Though she was too young to compete at the 2012 Olympics in London, Biles would carve herself a spot among the greats just one year later at age 16. It was then, at the 2013 World Championships, that she'd win her first of a record-breaking 30 world championship medals and make gymnastics history by debuting her now-signature skill on floor exercise — the Biles: a double layout with a half twist.

Biles has dominated the sport ever since, racking up 37 world and Olympic medals and nine all-around national titles, with five skills named after her in the Code of Points.

After a mental health-provoked hiatus that began in a shocking fashion midway through the Tokyo Olympics, Biles has made her triumphant return to the mat and is poised to present another set of must-see performances in Paris.

Here's how to watch the gymnastics superstar this summer.

Women's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Sunday, July 28. Dates: July 28 - August 5

July 28 - August 5 Venue: Bercy Arena

Bercy Arena TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!

NBC, USA Network, E! Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When will Simone Biles compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Women's gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 28 and conclude on Monday, August 5. Depending on which individual events Biles qualifies for, she is likely to compete on the following days: Women's Qualification: Sunday, July 28

Sunday, July 28 Women's Team Final: Tuesday, July 30

Tuesday, July 30 Women's All-Around Final: Thursday, August 1

Thursday, August 1 Event Finals Day 1 (Women's Vault): Saturday, August 3

Saturday, August 3 Event Finals Day 2 (Women's Uneven Bars): Sunday, August 4

Sunday, August 4 Event Finals Day 3 (Women's Balances Beam and Floor Exercise): Monday, August 5

How do I watch live streams of Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Paris Olympics: Simone Biles Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Stream Sun, 7/28

5:40-7:20a Women's Qualification: Subdivision 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 7/30

12:15-2:30p Women's Team Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/1

12:15-2:25p Women's All-Around Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

10:20-11:10a Women's Vault Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

9:45-10:35a Women's Uneven Bars Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

6:35-7:30a Women's Balance Beam Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

8:20-9:15a Women's Floor Exercise Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

You can watch every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics LIVE by subscribing to Peacock. After subscribing and logging in, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app to your phone, tablet, or connected TV device and navigate to the Olympics section.

Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app. All streams can be viewed in your web browser or on your phone, tablet or connected TV device.

How do I watch Simone Biles on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E!

The full TV listings for gymnasticscan be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How can I watch replays of Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

If you missed any of the live action, you can catch up by watching the full event replays on theNBCOlympics.com Replays hub. The stream links above will also take you directly to the full replay of each live stream.

How many times has Simone Biles competed in the Olympics?

Paris will be Simone Biles' third Olympic appearance. She made her Olympic debut in Rio at 19 years old where she won four gold medals and a bronze, then returned to the Olympic stage five years later in Tokyo. Due to mental and physical health concerns during the Tokyo Games, Biles only competed in the qualification round, on vault in the team final, and in the balance beam event final where she won a bronze medal.

How many medals does Simone Biles have?

With a combined 37 world championship and Olympic medals, Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Her seven Olympic medals are tied with Shannon Miller for the winningest American Olympic gymnast in Olympic history. In Rio,Biles won gold in the team, all-around, vault and floor events and took home bronze on beam. In Tokyo, despite her early withdrawal from the competition, Biles still claimed silver in the team event and bronze on beam.