How to watch Speed Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Team USA is poised for one of its best speed skating showings ever at the 2022 Winter Olympics and NBC and Peacock will have live coverage of every moment.

2018 bronze medalist Brittany Bowe leads a trio of long track veterans – all from the sunny hometown of Ocala, Florida – who have all found elite form since the PyeongChang Winter Games and will enter their respective events as gold medal favorites. Bowe, 33, is the world’s top-ranked woman in the 1000m and is also top-two in the 1500m. She could have also entered the 500m as winner of the event at U.S. Speed Skating Trials, but instead gave up her spot in the event to close friend and teammate Erin Jackson, the world No. 1 who shockingly slipped in her race at Trials and finished third.

The most senior of the Ocala trio, 35-year-old Joey Mantia, heads to his third Winter Olympics atop the men’s 1500m standings. He is also a three-time world champion in the mass start event and is likely to content for the gold there as well.

The U.S. might also have one of the sport’s biggest dark horses in 17-year-old Jordan Stolz. The Wisconsin native lit up the 500m and 1000m events at U.S. Trials, posting low-altitude times that compare very favorably with the world’s top skaters.

Internationally, a pair of legends from the renowned Dutch speed skating team have sights set on history. With 11 career Olympic medals, Irene Wuest is already her sport’s most decorated athlete. A gold medal in 2022 would make her the first summer or winter Olympian to win gold at five separate Games. Meanwhile, countryman Sven Kramer will attempt to build on his record medal tally for a male skater.

In all, 12 speed skating events will be contested over 15 days, beginning with the women’s 3000m on Saturday, February 5. Full coverage of every speed skating event can be seen LIVE on USA Network.

