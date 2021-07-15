How to watch surfing at the Tokyo Olympics

Surfing is set to make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games beginning on July 24 (Eastern Time), but the schedule is still subject to change.

The surfing schedule is dependent on expected wave conditions. While the norm for some Olympic sports is to postpone competition in case of bad weather, surfing is known to postpone competition if better conditions are expected later on. If conditions allow, competition can be completed in just four days, but it is possible that more time will be required. Competition will take place over four days between July 24 and August 1.

When competition does get underway, NBC will livestream every minute of it. Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks, Kolohe Andino and John John Florence are set to represent the United Sates.

Find full TV listings for surfing and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule.

How to stream Olympic surfing

Note: all streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com can also be streamed in the NBC Sports app.

Date Events How to Stream 7/24* Men's Round 1 (6 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com Women's Round 1 (9:20 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com 7/25* Men's Round 2 (12:40 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com Women's Round 2 (2 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com Women's Round 3 (6 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com Men's Round 3 10:45 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com 7/26* Men's Quarterfinals (6 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com Women's Quarterfinals (8:20 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com Men's Semifinals (10:45 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com 7/27* Women's Semifinals (12 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com M/W Bronze Medal Matches (7 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com M/W Gold Medal Matches (8:30 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com

*Subject to change