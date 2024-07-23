Watch Now
How to watch Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss at the 2024 Paris Olympics: TV and stream info, schedule

Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Kristen Nuss, left, and Taryn Kloth go after the ball against Devanne Sours and Marine Kinna during the AVP Huntington Beach Open in Huntington Beach, CA, on Friday, May 17, 2024. Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nussn defeated Devanne Sours and Marine Kinna in two sets.
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jul 23, 2024

Few pairs have dominated beach volleyball the way Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss have done in the past few years. The two LSU Tigers dominated in their sole season together as partners in college, and went on to make their pro circuit debut in 2021. Since then, they have remained consistently at the top of the league, racking up trophies and medals as they get ready for the Olympics this summer.

Here's how to watch the pair as they make their Olympic debut.

SEE MORE: Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss: Meet the athletes

SEE MORE: Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss: The road to Paris

Beach volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Saturday, July 27.

  • Dates: July 27 - August 10
  • Venue: Eiffel Tower Stadium
  • TV channels: NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E!
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app 

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps. 

When will Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss compete at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Beach volleyball will start on Saturday, July 27 and conclude on Friday, August 10. Depending on how Kloth and Nuss do in the early rounds, they are likely to compete over the course of the follow days:

  • Women's tournament: Saturday, July 27 to Friday, August 9

How do I watch live streams of Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete beach volleyball schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. Match-ups will be announced soon. 

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.

Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng at the Paris Olympics
(all times Eastern, subject to change)
DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM
Sat, 7/27
4-5p		 Women's Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. CAN (Bansley/Bukovec) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Mon, 7/29
4-5p		 Women's Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. AUS (Mariafe/Clancy) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Thurs, 8/1
4-5p		 Women's Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. CHN (Xue/X.Y. Xia) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Tues, 8/6
11-12p		 M or W Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Tues, 8/6
12-1p		 M or W Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Tues, 8/6
3-4p		 M or W Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Tues, 8/6
4-5p		 M or W Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Weds, 8/7
11a-12p		 M or W Quarterfinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Weds, 8/7
12-1p		 M or W Quarterfinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Weds, 8/7
3-4p		 M or W Quarterfinal 3 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Weds, 8/7
4-5p		 M or W Quarterfinal 4 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Thurs, 8/8
11a-12p		 M or W Semifinal 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Thurs, 8/8
12-1p		 M or W Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Thurs, 8/8
3-4p		 M or W Semifinal 1 Peacock,NBCOlympics.com
Thurs, 8/8
4-5p		 M or W Semifinal 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Fri, 8/9
3-4p		 Women's Bronze Final 🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
Fri, 8/9
4:30-6p		 Women's Gold Final 🏅 Peacock,NBCOlympics.com

You can watch every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics LIVE by subscribing to Peacock. After subscribing and logging in, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app to your phone, tablet, or connected TV device and navigate to the Olympics section.

Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app. All streams can be viewed in your web browser or on your phone, tablet or connected TV device. 

How do I watch Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of beach volleyball will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E!

The full TV listings for beach volleyball can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How can I watch replays of Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

If you missed any of the live action, you can catch up by watching the full event replays on theNBCOlympics.com Replays hub. The stream links above will also take you directly to the full replay of each live stream.

Have Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss competed in the Olympics?

The Paris Olympics will be the first games for both Kloth and Nuss.

