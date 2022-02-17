How to watch the U.S. men's curling team in the Olympic semifinals on NBC and Peacock

With a win over Denmark in the last game of round robin play, the U.S. secured a spot in the men's curling semifinals for the second straight Olympics.

Team USA is the defending Olympic gold medalists in men's curling, but they'll face some stiff competition in the semifinals as they go for a repeat.

The U.S., the No. 4 seed, will face No. 1 Great Britain in the semis. The GBR team, skipped by Bruce Mouat, went 8-1 in round robin play and won their final six games.

GBR’s only loss of the 2022 Games came to Team USA in both team’s second game of play. The U.S. won 9-7 after breaking a tie with two points in the ninth.

The U.S. had an up and down round robin, finishing 5-4. The team, skipped by 5-time Olympian John Shuster, lost to the other two semifinal teams, Sweden and Canada, and had to defeat Denmark in the final game to advance to the medal rounds.

Three of the four curlers from the 2018 gold medal winning team – Shuster, Matt Hamilton, and John Landsteiner – are back with Team USA again this year. Not only are the men looking to add another gold medal to their own collection, they’re also hoping to win one for teammate Chris Plys, who joined Team Shuster in 2019.

In the other semifinal, No. 2 Sweden will take on No. 3 Canada. Sweden started the 2022 Games as the best team in the men’s field. The 3-time defending World Champions, skipped by Niklas Edin, got off to a 7-0 start, but limped towards the finish of round robin play, losing its final two games to Great Britain and Switzerland.

Canada also struggled in the last couple games, losing back-to-back contests to ROC and Great Britain to finish round robin play. Brad Gushue's team also finished 5-4, but took the 3 seed over Team USA by virtue of having won the teams’ head-to-head contest.

Both semifinal games will be played at 7:05 a.m. ET on Thursday. The winners of both games will play each other in the gold medal game on Saturday at 1:05 a.m. ET. The losers will play in the bronze medal game at 1:05 a.m. ET Friday.

HOW TO WATCH THE MEN'S CURLING SEMIFINALS

USA vs. GBR – LIVE -- 7:05 a.m. ET -- Peacock / NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports app

USA vs. GBR – TV – 2 p.m. ET – USA Network

USA vs. GBR – TV (re-air) – 8 p.m. ET – CNBC

SWE vs. CAN – LIVE – 7:05 a.m. ET – Peacock / NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports app

SWE vs. CAN – TV – 5 p.m. ET – CNBC