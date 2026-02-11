Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

'It's been a long time coming': U.S. mixed doubles curlers celebrate historic Olympic silver medal

'It's been a long time coming': U.S. mixed doubles curlers celebrate historic Olympic silver medal
Getty Images
Getty Images
Americans Korey Dropkin (left) and Cory Thiesse hold up their Olympic silver medals and wave after the medal ceremony of the mixed doubles curling competition at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.
'It's been a long time coming': U.S. mixed doubles curlers celebrate historic Olympic silver medal
Posted

After winning the mixed doubles curling silver medal on Tuesday, Americans Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin spoke with reporters about the final match against Sweden, the history they made, and the family, friends, and fans who helped them over the last week. Here’s more of what they had to say. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us