Katie Ledecky demolishes field to win first Olympic women's 1500 gold medal

In June of 2017, the women's 1500m freestyle was officially confirmed as an Olympic event starting in Tokyo, bringing long overdue gender equality in distance swimming.

Even then, even with an extra year of waiting, there was zero doubt who the first Olympic champion would be. The only question? By how much.

The foregone conclusion: Katie Ledecky. The margin: 4.13 seconds

After 500 meters, her lead was nearly two and a half seconds. At the kilometer, nearly four. By then it was over, if it ever truly wasn't.

Every stroke perfectly like the one before. Grace and dominance.

She slammed the water in celebration, but not for her own accomplishment. Teammate Erica Sullivan, to Ledecky's elation, claimed the silver in 15:41.41.

Ledecky's victory is her first of the Tokyo Olympics. She also competed in the 200m freestyle final an hour prior in a grueling single-session double. She finished fifth in the 200.