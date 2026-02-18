Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
SportsOlympics

Actions

Klaebo catapults to 10th gold medal; U.S. men climb to first-ever silver in cross-country skiing team sprint free

Klaebo catapults to 10th gold medal; U.S. men climb to silver in cross-country skiing team sprint free
Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images
Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images
Norway's Einar Hedegart (L) and USA's Ben Ogden compete during the men's team cross country free sprint final on February 18, at Milan Cortina 2026.
Klaebo catapults to 10th gold medal; U.S. men climb to silver in cross-country skiing team sprint free
Posted
and last updated

Joahnnes Hoesflot Klaebo and Einar Hedegart won a massive gold win for Norway; the Team USA men earned the country's first-ever silver in the cross-country team sprint free race on Wednesday at Milan Cortina 2026. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at Milan Cortina 2026. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us