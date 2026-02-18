Joahnnes Hoesflot Klaebo and Einar Hedegart won a massive gold win for Norway; the Team USA men earned the country's first-ever silver in the cross-country team sprint free race on Wednesday at Milan Cortina 2026. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at Milan Cortina 2026. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Klaebo catapults to 10th gold medal; U.S. men climb to first-ever silver in cross-country skiing team sprint free
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.