Live Updates: Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics

Figure skaters, hockey players and curlers have taken to the ice, freestyle skiers have taken to the slopes. Now, the Winter Olympics are about to kick into full gear.

Performances, pageantry, the Parade of Nations and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron are all on tap, and we're going to capture every moment of the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, LIVE on NBC and Peacock, Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Opening Ceremony Viewing Guide Date / Time (ET) Show Where to Watch Feb. 4 6:30 a.m. ET Opening Ceremony LIVE NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Feb. 4 12 p.m. ET Winter Olympics Daytime NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Feb. 4 8 p.m. ET Opening Ceremony Primetime NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com

2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster and 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Bowe will lead the United States into the National Stadium as flagbearers during the Opening Ceremony, with Bowe holding the honor on behalf of Elana Meyers Taylor, who will miss the Opening Ceremony after a positive Covid test.

Who will light the cauldron? What other moments will dazzle our imaginations and steal the show? We'll find out as we track every big moment of the Opening Ceremony as it unfolds in Beijing.

What to expect from the Opening Ceremony

6:30am ET: Director Zhang Yimou says video technology is going to be one of our protagonists this morning, aiming for "ethereal and romantic" scenes as obviously there will not be the mass of live human performers that made Beijing 2008 so memorable. The slogan of these games, "Together for a shared future" should inform visuals that reflect the world's challenges and triumphs during the COVID-19 pandemic.