Live updates: U.S. women's gymnastics team without Simone Biles in team final

Simone Biles will not compete on uneven bars, balance beam or floor exercise in the women's artistic gymnastics team final after reportedly walking off the floor with a trainer after vault. Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum will compete on the remaining events as Team USA looks to capture its third straight team gold. Biles returned to the floor while the Americans were on the uneven bars to cheer on her teammates.

An unusually shaky performance in qualifications resulted in the gold medal favorites qualifying in second behind the Russian Olympic Committee by over a point, a rare position for the U.S. squad. But scores start fresh in the final, and if the U.S. can regain its composure, gold should be very much in play.

Team USA will begin today's competition on vault — typically one of its strengths — before rotating alongside the ROC to uneven bars, beam and then floor.

Follow along below as we recap each rotation.

Rotation 1

U.S. on vault

McCallum was the leadoff for the Americans on vault and performed a double-twisting Yurchenko. On her landing she stepped out of bounds.

In the second spot, Chiles competed a near flawless version of the same vault. She almost stuck the landing but took a teeny hop.

Biles appeared to have trouble on her Amanar, a two-and-a-half twisting vault, in warmups and also struggled in competition. She only performed one-and-a-half twists and landed in a deep squat before taking a step forward. Because she did not perform the Amanar her score was significantly lower than her typical marks.

McCallum - 14.300

Chiles - 14.666

Biles - 13.766

Top 3 teams after rotation 1:

1. ROC - 43.799

2. USA - 42.732

3. France - 41.399

Rotation 2

U.S. on uneven bars

First up is McCallum who hit her foot on the low bar when transitioning to the high bar. She had no other major errors.

Chiles shook off the nerves she had during qualifications and nailed a clutch routine in the middle of the lineup. She stuck her full-twisting double back tuck dismount and pumped her fists.

Lee did the most difficult version of her routine and swung with ease. She floated all of her release moves and moved smoothly through her transitions before sticking her full-twisting double back tuck dismount.

McCallum - 13.7

Chiles - 14.166

Lee- 15.400

Team standings after Rotation 2:

ROC - 88.498

USA - 85.998

Italy - 83.031

Rotation 3

U.S. on balance beam

McCallum started Team USA off on beam with a solid routine. She had one balance check on a leap and a small step on her double back pike dismount but otherwise maintained her composure.

Lee built on McCallum's performance with a routine that included a flawless acrobatic series. She had a small bobble on a front aerial and took a step on her dismount but did not make any large errors.

After two falls in the qualification round, Chiles redeems herself with a rock solid beam set. The 20-year-old, who was named after Michael Jordan, crushed her performance and threw her arms up in celebration.

McCallum 13.66

Chiles 14.133

Lee 13.433

The Russian Olympic committee made its first major mistakes of the competition as both Vladislava Urazova and Angelina Melnikova fell off beam, scoring a 12.633 and a 12.566 respectively

Team scores after Rotation 3:

ROC - 128.030

USA - 127.230

Italy - 124.530

Rotation 4

U.S. on floor exercise