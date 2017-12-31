18-Month old taken in carjacking, later recovered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - UPDATE: December 31, 2017 1:00 p.m. KC Police says the suspect is in custody in Belton.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - An eighteen month old boy was taken in a carjacking at 35th & Prospect late Sunday morning.

Just after 11:00 a.m. police were called to a carjacking at 35th & Prospect.

Upon arrival a woman says a man forced himself into her car.

He forced the woman and her two kids out, leaving an eighteen month old boy still inside the car.

The woman plead for her other child, but the suspect drove off.

Shortly after noon, Belton police notified Kansas City that the vehicle was located near Scott and Hargis with the small boy inside.

The child has been reunited with his mother.

Police have a suspect in custody.