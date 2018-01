KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get your taste buds ready for Kansas City Restaurant Week.

From Jan. 12-21, diners have the chance to eat at more than 192 participating restaurants which are offering specially priced lunch and dinner menus.

Each year, proceeds from Kansas City Restaurant Week go to a local charity in the metro area. This year will benefit the Kansas City Community Gardens

For a list of participating restaurants visit, kcrestaurantweek.com.