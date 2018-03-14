2 propane tanks explode in KCMO fire; firefighter sustained minor burns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department fought a building fire in east Kansas City Wednesday afternoon.

The department arrived to find heavy smoke at the scene near 12th and Agnes and attempted to fight the fire inside.

When a crew went inside to conduct a search, two propane tanks exploded. One firefighter has minor burns, and the other firefighters are OK.

KCFD said one worker was inside the business at the time of the fire and got out safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

