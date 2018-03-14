2 propane tanks explode in KCMO fire; firefighter sustained minor burns

41 Action News Staff
4:27 PM, Mar 14, 2018
4:33 PM, Mar 14, 2018

Crews are working a fire at 12th and Agnes in KCMO. One firefighter reported very minor injuries that didn't require treatment.

A firefighter has minor burns after two propane tanks exploded during a fire in KCMO. Photo by SKYTRACKER

A firefighter sustained minor burns while battling a building fire in KCMO on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. 

Ariel Rothfield - 41 Action News
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department fought a building fire in east Kansas City Wednesday afternoon. 

The department arrived to find heavy smoke at the scene near 12th and Agnes and attempted to fight the fire inside. 

When a crew went inside to conduct a search, two propane tanks exploded. One firefighter has minor burns, and the other firefighters are OK. 

KCFD said one worker was inside the business at the time of the fire and got out safely. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

