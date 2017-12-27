30 scenarios break down who the Chiefs will play in the Wild Card round

Sean Hirshberg
3:27 PM, Dec 27, 2017
3:49 PM, Dec 27, 2017

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 10: Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown during the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Peter Aiken
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 30 scenarios reveal who the Kansas City Chiefs could play in the AFC Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

No matter what happens when the Chiefs play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Chiefs will remain the number 4 seed in the AFC.

They will either play the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans or Buffalo Bills. 

The most likely opponent for the Chiefs is the Baltimore Ravens. Out of 30 possible scenarios, 21 of them have the Ravens traveling to Arrowhead for the Wild Card round. Six scenarios have the Tennessee Titans and three would result in the Buffalo Bills returning to Kansas City.

The Bills defeated the Chiefs in Week 12 at Arrowhead.

Below is a breakdown of all the seeding scenarios for the AFC.

 

 

The Wild Card round of the playoffs is January 6 and 7. The NFL will release the exact date, time and broadcast information after the conclusion of the Week 17 games.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

