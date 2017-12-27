30 scenarios break down who the Chiefs will play in the Wild Card round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 30 scenarios reveal who the Kansas City Chiefs could play in the AFC Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.
No matter what happens when the Chiefs play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Chiefs will remain the number 4 seed in the AFC.
They will either play the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans or Buffalo Bills.
The most likely opponent for the Chiefs is the Baltimore Ravens. Out of 30 possible scenarios, 21 of them have the Ravens traveling to Arrowhead for the Wild Card round. Six scenarios have the Tennessee Titans and three would result in the Buffalo Bills returning to Kansas City.
The Bills defeated the Chiefs in Week 12 at Arrowhead.
Below is a breakdown of all the seeding scenarios for the AFC.